COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two suspects attempted to rob a marijuana dispensary Wednesday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at a dispensary located at 2509 Platte Place.

Police say the suspects attempted to force a door that was separated by the entry foyer from the protected area.

The employees hid in a safe while the suspects attempted to kick down the door, according to authorities.

The two men fled on foot after their attempts to break the door down were unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as two black men, one estimated at over 6 feet tall and the other of shorter stature.

The investigation is ongoing.