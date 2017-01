TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a woman who went missing from her Woodland Park-area home Tuesday.

The woman, identified as 39-year-old Dawn Bailey, is described as a white / Asian woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 155 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Authorities say Bailey left her home in the Holiday Hills Subdivision for a walk around noon Tuesday and never returned.

Bailey’s live-in fiancé reported her missing and told authorities she is known to have mental health issues. Her medication was left at home.

The Teller County Search and Rescue Team is currently searching the area south of Highway 67 between Woodland Park and Divide, including Ranch Estates and the Catamount Reservoir areas.

Bailey has no known family or friends in the surrounding area, including Colorado Springs.

If you have any information, contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652.