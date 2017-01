FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man was shot after he punched his roommate during a fight in Fountain Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Justamere Drive. A child called 911 and was trying to give information when the call taker heard an argument in the background.

As officers arrived, they heard a single gunshot coming from inside the home. The officers found four adults in the home, including a man with a gunshot wound to the hip. The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined the two people arguing were a couple, and were roommates of the two homeowners. Police said the male roommate threatened to shoot and kill his girlfriend, and the male homeowner tried to intervene. The two men got into a fight, and the roommate punched the homeowner. The homeowner then shot the roommate, according to police.

Police said charges are pending. The names of the people involved have not been released.