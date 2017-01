COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he stole a car then a bicycle in an attempt to escape authorities Tuesday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue.

Police say someone reported a stolen car that was blocked in by someone in the area. While officers were investigating the recovery, the suspect, later identified as Travis Propernick, was spotted fleeing the scene.

Propernick, was apprehended a short distance away after a short chase.

Police say he also stole a bicycle in his attempt to escape.

After Propernick was arrested, he was also found in possession of 6 grams of illegal narcotics.

Propernick was charged for motor vehicle theft, illegal narcotics and theft charges.