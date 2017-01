COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — January is National Blood Donor Month.

To celebrate, Bonfils Blood Center is partnering again with the Craftworks Foundation to thank blood donors with the Give a Pint Get a Pint Giveaway.

Going on now until Tuesday, January 31, you can donate blood at any of Bonfils’ eight community donor centers or mobile blood drives around Colorado and receive a voucher for a free Draft House pint of beer or soda.

The voucher can be redeemed starting the following day at any Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom or Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant statewide.

To make an appointment to donate blood at Bonfils’ Colorado Springs donor center or any of Bonfils’ mobile blood drives around southern Colorado, you can call the Appointment Center at 303-363-2300 or 800-365-0006 and select option 2.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Give a Pint Get a Pint is sponsored by the Craftworks Foundation, the charitable arm of Craftworks Restaurants and Breweries.