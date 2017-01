DENVER — At least two airlines are waiving flight change fees for passengers traveling through Denver and Colorado Springs in the next few days.

Forecast

A snowstorm is forecast to hit the area Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for the Denver metro area. Denver could get up to six inches of snow by Thursday night. Colorado Springs is forecast to get five to seven inches.

Our first look at estimated snowfall totals through Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/BBL9xtnJx7 — Justin Chambers (@jctvweather) January 4, 2017

>> Denver forecast

>> Colorado Springs forecast

Travel waivers

Some airlines are waiving flight change fees for passengers who are scheduled to travel to, from, and through Colorado airports Wednesday and Thursday.

Terms and conditions vary by airline. Tap the name of each airline for details:

Frontier

United

Flight cancellations

Some flights through the affected airports have already been canceled. Frontier has canceled 23 flights to and from Denver Wednesday and Thursday.

Check with your airline for flight status updates.

>> Denver International Airport flight status

>> Colorado Springs Airport flight status