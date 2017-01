DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Supporters of marijuana legalization plan to hand out 4,200 joints at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Supporters say they’ll be handing them out at Washington’s Dupont Circle on January 20, saying they’re doing it over concerns that Washington, D.C.’s pot law may be thrown out once Trump becomes president.

An organizer of the free joint handout said he is willing to call it off if Trump reaches out to him.

The plan is organized by the group DCMJ , whose supporters will gather at DuPont at 8 a.m. then march to National Mall.