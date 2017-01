COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The downtown economy ended the year with a record setting number of new businesses.

Downtown saw 23 new street level businesses open in 2016, making it the most in the history of downtown Colorado Springs. Retail boutiques, restaurants and co-working spaces were among the most popular businesses.

“We opened up in October, here in this building,” said Seth Whitworth, the owner of Cycology Spin Studio. “We started from the ground up. It was just solid brick walls so we came in and had to build everything.”

Cycology is Colorado Springs first ever boutique spin studio, giving customers what they call a “party on a bike” kind of workout.

“We like to turn the lights out and kind of club style so it’s exciting and high energy and it’s a really good workout,” said Whitworth. “I promise you’ll leave here in a sweaty mess and feeling like you accomplished something amazing.”

The cost of living and proximity to the outdoors makes downtown Colorado Springs an ideal birth place for new business.

“I think that other businesses see that there’s opportunity to really establish your small business in downtown and make it something that’s really substantial and a great place to visit,” said Sarah Humbargar, the Director of Business Development and Economic Vitality for the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.

Brother Luck, which specializes on reinventing new American food, is just one of several businesses that’s noticed the economic boom in downtown — a boom they plan on being a part of.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the downtown Colorado Springs market,” said Brother Luck, the head chef and owner of the restaurant. “Watching what they’ve done over the last year is amazing and I see all of the businesses being very successful so knowing that I’m going into that same category, I’m really encouraged.”

“There’s good food, there’s good activities, now there’s good fitness and the shift is moving things into downtown and really changing the city and things are starting to grow around that and it’s exciting,” said Whitworth.

For Luck, moving downtown will mean tripling his business and expanding his menu. He’ll also be changing his restaurant name to Four by Brother Luck, shifting the focus of his cuisine to four categories.

“The fisher, the farmer, the hunter and the gatherer,” said Luck. “It’s all going to be inspired by the four seasons.”

“I think that as more people are exposed to the things that we have here and the new and exciting businesses and restaurants and places to have new experiences, the more people will recognize that it’s important to have a strong downtown,” said Humbargar.

So far 12 businesses have already committed to opening downtown this year.