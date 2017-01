COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cutbacks and price hikes were things implemented before the first of the new year at Locals Barbershop and Salon.

“My average employee made, before the increase, about 70 percent over minimum wage, but after the increase fully goes into effect, they’ll make 6 percent over minimum wage,” said Etienne Hardre, Chief Executive Officer of Locals Barbershop and Salon.

Minimum wage has gone up from $8.31 an hour to now $9.30 an hour.

The measure was approved by voters back in November.

It was an increase Hardre was against from the beginning.

“They go to school, they pay a lot of money for school, they spend a lot of years getting experience to come work in here, and then to just barely make six-percent over minimum wage seemed like an unfair balance to me,” Hardre said.

Even supporters of the increase say it will be a challenge.

“Wake up call for this business, from much of the bike industry as far as an industry so., we’re all going to have to be a little smarter,” said John Crandall, owner of Old Town Bike Shop.

Crandall says it was a much-needed change.

“If you look at the history of the minimum wage in the United States, there’s been a growing disparity between the minimum wage and the poverty level wage, and for the last 20 years the minimum wage has been roughly 40-percent below what was considered poverty level,” Crandall said.

But others who employ skilled labor feel different.

“To tell my stylists, ‘you’re making about what somebody working at McDonald’s for a year would make, right? If you just got pay increases. And you went to school and you’re in a highly skill trade and on, and on, and on, I just don’t think I’d be able to hire anybody,” Hardre said.

“I know a lot of really talented people that are contributing to our society at minimum wage level. So, if we could help them a little, it seemed like a good idea,” Crandall said.

To balance the budget, costs for customers have increased, meaning those who make more will also have to spend more.

“But all things remain the same, we’re still in the same position today as we were back when haircuts were $5. We still make roughly the same buying power,” Hardre said.

Minimum wages will also gradually increase to $12 an hour by the year 2020.