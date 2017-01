PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have arrested a man responsible for shooting his estranged wife and a male friend in Pueblo back in November.

The shooting happened just before midnight on November 30 inside a home in the 1600 block of East 4th Street.

Police say 56-year-old Mauro Hernandez arrived home and shot his estranged wife and a male friend of hers inside the home. Hernandez then turned the gun on himself, according to authorities.

Two of the victims, later identified as Hernandez and his estranged wife, were flown to Denver for treatment of their injuries and have since been released.

Hernandez was released from the hospital on Monday, January 2 and was served with a no bond warrant for his arrest. He is currently being held in Denver County Jail and faces charges on two counts of attempted first degree murder and domestic violence.