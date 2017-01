Related Coverage VIDEO: Heroic toddler moves fallen dresser to save twin brother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The video of two Utah toddlers pulling a dresser down on top of themselves has gone viral.

The parents decided to post the video on YouTube as a warning to others.

But how often does this type of thing actually happen? According to Safe Kids Worldwide, it happens often.

Based on U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission data, there has been a 31 percent increase in TV or furniture-related tip over injuries nationwide over the last 10 years.

Almost 13,000 children were injured in this type of accident in 2011.

“Every 45 minutes a child goes to the ER for a furniture or TV tip over, as well as every three weeks a child dies from this sort of injury,” said Laura Kent, Safe Kids Coalition Coordinator for Colorado Springs led by Children’s Hospital.

This video has a happy ending, with the trapped toddler’s twin being able to push the dresser off of the boy. But Kent said it doesn’t always end like this.

“Some cases it’s not such a happy ending, they were very lucky,” she said. “I have been on some calls that the child didn’t make it.”

Just last month IKEA paid out $50 million to the parents of three toddlers who were killed after dressers fell on them in separate incidents.

Kent said preventing these type of injuries is pretty simple but only one in four parents actually take the time to take preventative measures.

“I think it’s just we don’t think about that it could be a huge issue. That’s a big dresser and it should be pretty stable and it’s really not, once they pull those drawers out and start climbing that weight is going to come over forward,” she said.

Any kind of furniture that can tip over like dressers, bookshelves, TVs, even some kitchen stoves should be secured to the wall. A lot of furniture comes with with safety straps now and materials to do that, but if not, Kent said those items can be found at a local hardware store.

Safe Kids Worldwide offers tips for parents on how to secure TVs and furniture as well as safety checklists for different areas around the home.

“Maybe you didn’t put your medicine up, they can get into that, and so those things are on tip sheets as well to remind us to keep the window closed less than four inches, put your medication up, laundry pods, not having those laying around, make sure those are up and away. All of kinds of things we don’t think are ever going to happen,” Kent said.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, each year in the U.S. more than 2,200 children, or 6 kids a day, die at home from unintentional injuries.

