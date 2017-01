COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A crash at a busy intersection in Colorado Springs Tuesday night remains under investigation.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bijou Street and Academy Boulevard.

Police say officers were engaged in a vehicular pursuit of a known violent felon. The suspect passed east through the intersection, made an abrupt left turn toward a driveway and hit a car traveling westbound.

The accident is still under investigation.

Bijou, east of Academy, is barricaded until further notice as the investigation continues.