COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was injured from an assault in west Colorado Springs in December has succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, 58-year-old Michael Dorland, was found by deputies on December 12 around 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Colorado Avenue near South 34th Street.

Police say Dorland was found with multiple injuries from an apparent assault. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say about two weeks later, he succumbed to complications related to his injuries.

Police have identified a suspect in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.