COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new street paper aimed at giving the homeless a renewed voice and the chance to work is making its way through downtown.

For a suggested donation of $1.50, those living on the streets are getting an opportunity to earn money. For each paper given away, the homeless people selling them can pocket all the proceeds.

The Springs Echo began circulating Sunday outside in downtown. The 8-page paper is both written and sold by homeless people, featuring different perspectives about living on the streets.

Each vendor is required to go through an orientation and sign a code of conduct which requires them to treat business and people with respect.

“It gives balance to the conversation where previously we had no voice,” said Raven Canon, the founder, editor and chief of The Springs Echo.

“The content is almost secondary to the purpose of the paper,” said Canon. “The paper sells itself simply because it exists. It’s designed to be a band aid and help people with their immediate dire needs.”

People like Richard Needham is an example. He works as a vendor for the paper and earns a wage based on the number of papers he sells.

“It gives me a chance of hope because I haven’t been able to find such a productive way to spend my time in this town for such a very long time that it feels very good,” said Needham.

One of the goals of the paper is to transform what Canon calls the “visual landscape” of the city’s downtown homeless population.

“This is what I’m hoping,” she said. “We have more people standing on the corner selling the paper than standing there with a cardboard sign so a tourist see’s somebody working as oppose to somebody begging.”

“It’s actually bringing information to the public and it’s something to do that’s a more honorable thing than to hold a sign,” said Needham.

“They actually have the opportunity to work and hustle legally to earn a living or at least earn some money to help them live,” added Edwin Aldrich, the co-founder and copy editor for The Springs Echo.

The paper is a small but positive step forward that also looks to change the stigma of those living on the streets.

“We’re not all bad people out here,” said Needham. “There’s actually a lot of very good, highly intelligent people that were put in circumstances they did not create on their own doing.”

“This is done by the homeless, I am homeless,” said Canon. “I need the money just as badly as my vendors do and that’s why I did it, because I want to get off the streets too. We are trying to work to create a better life for ourselves but we need the community to help us.”

Based on the community support the paper receives, they’re hoping to also start a delivery service.

If you’d like to donate or advertise with the paper, Canon asks that you contact her directly via email at ravencanon2015@gmail.com.