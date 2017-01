COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Six people are facing charges for sexually assaulting a girl in Colorado Springs last month, according to police.

Police said the assault happened December 20 at a home on Tappan Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. Four of the suspects were arrested that day. The other two were arrested Monday.

The suspects are:

Jacolby Williams, 19

Clarence Williams, 18

Tommy Williams, 19

Tyron Williams, 18

James Williams, 19

A 16-year-old boy whose name is not being released

Police are still trying to determine how the suspects are related to each other. They are all charged with sexual assault, which is a class two felony.