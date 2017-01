COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO — This weekend rides home in Colorado Springs and Pueblo through Yellow Cab were supposed to be free of charge, but as FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson witnessed, some drivers didn’t abide.

McDivitt Law Firm in Colorado Springs teamed up with Yellow Cab, paying for all rides home from New Year’s Eve celebrations, starting at 10 PM, until 3 AM the next morning.

The only thing riders had to do was tell drivers, the ride “is on McDivitt.”

After a night out downtown, we were set to go home and found a Yellow Cab, when we got in, we said it was “on McDivitt,” but then the driver said, “cash or credit,” that’s when I hit record on my phone.

The driver then explained, he didn’t have a voucher for us to sign but according to Yellow Cab Colorado Springs, vouchers are easy to get around even if the driver doesn’t have one.

According to the General Manager of Yellow Cab, drivers can simply use a note pad; take down the passengers and drivers information, time of ride, print a meter receipt and hand it to Yellow Cab which then sends them to McDivitt.

According to Mike McDivitt, Chief Executive Officer of McDivitt Law Firm, when the taxi company sends them the receipts and vouchers from drivers, they write a check and reimburse them.

Yellow Cab also sends all its drivers a memo about the holiday rides, with the General Manager adding, in this case, he will just talk to the driver and that will probably be the end of it.

After explaining more to the driver, he eventually dropped the payment and got us home for free.

McDivitt Law Firm and Yellow Cab of Colorado Springs have teamed up for nine years, projecting after this New Year’s tally, they will have provided more than 23-thousand rides home during the holidays.