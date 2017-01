CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A man’s body was found in a ditch in Cañon City on New Year’s Day, according to the police department.

Police said the body of 56-year-old John Brownfield Sr. of Mesa, Arizona, was found in a ditch near Rhoades Avenue. A pedestrian who was walking through the area found the body around 7:30 a.m. Police said Brownfield was in Cañon City visiting relatives.

Police said Brownfield had taken a minivan and crashed it earlier that morning. Around 5 a.m., they got a call about someone trying to break into a business on East Main Street. When officers arrived, they found an unattended van running in the parking lot. Police determined Brownfield had crashed the van in the area of Greydene Avenue and Highway 50. He then drove the van to the parking lot before running away. Police said the van’s owner didn’t know it was missing.

Police did not say how Brownfield died.