PUEBLO, Colo. — Hit-and-run accidents increased in 2016, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

There were a total of 1,034 accidents, an increase by 24 percent over the last two years; there were 906 in 2015 and 816 in 2014, officials said.

Police say these numbers average to around 90 hit-and-run accidents per month – or three a day.

Pueblo police are asking victims of hit-and-run accidents to help reduce these numbers with the following steps:

Get as much information as possible about the car and the driver

Get a license plate number

Use technology to take photos or videos of the other car and driver

Make note of the type of damage and location of damage on the other vehicle

If possible, get witness information before they leave the scene

Authorities say if you agree to exchange information with the other driver without calling police, you still need the other driver’s information as insurance companies will still require a counter report.

Drivers who flee the scene of an accident face a number of violations ranging from a misdemeanor to a felony, depending on the severity of the injuries and/or damage.