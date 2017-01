FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is hosting a spaghetti benefit dinner for one of their own on Wednesday, January 18.

The dinner will benefit Officer Dave Langfels Sr., who has worked with the Fountain Police Department since September 2001.

Langfels was diagnosed with cancer 9 years ago.

The Fountain Police Department said the following of Langfels:

“It has been an uphill battle for him and his family. Dave isn’t doing very well and the medical bills from multiple surgeries and treatments are piling up. Please join us for a benefit dinner for David and his family.”

The dinner and silent auction will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, located at 900 Jimmy Camp Road.

Tickets will be sold at the Fountain Police Department, District 8 Administration Building and Fountain City Hall beginning Wednesday, January 4.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Kids 3 and under: FREE

Kids 4 to 12: $5

Pre-Sale Ticket (1): $12

Multiple Tickets (2): $20

At The Door: $15