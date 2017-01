COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is hiring more than 900 people for temporary jobs in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in a variety of fields, including fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology, and administrative support. The jobs cover 17 national forests and seven national grasslands across five states.

The forest service is taking applications from January 4-11 for wildland fire and other early-season positions. Applications for recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering, and other positions will be accepted from February 1-7.

>> Tap here for more information and to apply.