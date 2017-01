COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a robbery Tuesday in west Colorado Springs.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of South 8th Street near Lower Gold Camp Road.

Police say a suspect entered the business and demanded cash while also threatening to shoot the employee.

The suspect fled westbound after obtaining an undetermined amount of money.

Authorities contained and searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.