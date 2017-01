COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A lot of new Colorado state laws will start going into effect now that 2017 has officially begun.

Perhaps the biggest change is the increase in minimum wage, meaning hourly workers will now make $9.30 an hour.

Voters approved the constitutional hike in November, which will gradually raise the wage to $12 an hour by 2020.

Before this year, the minimum wage was $8.31 an hour.

Another big one is how grocery stores will take advantage of new liquor laws.

Before 2017, grocers could only have one store sell full-strength beer and liquor; now they could potentially add four more only if they buyout current liquor store licenses nearby.

Finally, Coloradans voted in favor of the “right to die” measure in November, making it legal for Colorado patients to take their own lives due to a terminal diagnosis.