COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested for shooting at the person who stole his girlfriend’s car as the thief was driving away Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said it happened around 10 a.m. The shooting suspect, Monta Scott, is a previous offender and is on probation, according to police. He was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Police said the gun he used had been reported stolen.

Police found the car, which had four bullet holes, abandoned in a neighborhood in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Nevada Avenue.