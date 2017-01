Related Coverage How to achieve your New Years fitness goals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new year means a fresh start and with that comes the infamous New Year’s resolutions.

We went downtown Colorado Springs on a mission to find out what locals are saying they have planned for New Year’s resolutions.

Then we took a look at what a few familiar FOX21 faces are saying they would like to achieve in 2017.

According to an extremely official Facebook poll we’ve taken, so far out 118 people who have voted, 36 percent say their resolution is to save money or pay off debt, 21 percent say they would like to get in shape and 18 percent say they don’t even have a resolution. If you haven’t yet, go to our Facebook page and tell us what your New Year’s resolution is.