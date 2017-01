FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for your help locating 56-year-old Cecil Gerald Cumins.

Cumins is wanted on a felony warrant for sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation – pattern of abuse by a person in position of trust. His last known address is in the Penrose area.

Cumins is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact dispatch at 719-784-3411 and press 1 or contact Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP.