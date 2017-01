COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The rumors that head coach Gary Kubiak would be resigning started ahead of Sunday’s game.

Speculation grew and on Monday, Kubiak confirmed that Sunday was indeed his last day as the Broncos head coach.

“I love the fans,” said Kubiak. “They’re the best. They were good to me as a player, good to me as a coach, and just yesterday walking off that field, seeing those fans one more time, I’ll always cherish that. It means a great deal to me.”

As Kubiak announced his resignation, fans near and far expressed their respect.

“I’m very sad to see him go because he’s a wonderful man, a wonderful coach,” said Theresa Figueredo, a lifelong Broncos fan. “But I know he has health issues and I think that his family probably had a lot to do with his decision.”

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kubiak, who in his first season as head coach, led the team to a Super Bowl 50 championship last year.

Karl tweeted, “Will forever be a Broncos hero. Thanks for everything Koobs! Super Bowl 50 was one of the best sports nights of my life!”

Nick added, “Thanks for everything Kub! Super Bowl 50 was truly amazing. We will miss you!”

Gioa said, “22 years of service to make our Broncos the champions that they are — on and off the field. Thank you coach!”

The team had their struggles this year but managed to close out the regular season against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, winning 24 to 6, giving Kubiak his last win as a Bronco.

“Beautiful,” said Figueredo. “It couldn’t have been better. Couldn’t have been better in light of the fact that it was the Raiders and that it was Gary Kubiak’s last game so yeah, it was a beautiful game yesterday.”