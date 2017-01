MCKINNEY, Texas (KXRM/KDFW) — An Air Force Academy cadet was killed in a private plane crash in Texas Saturday, according to the Academy.

Cadet 4th Class Timothy Barber was one of three people killed in the crash. His father, Gregory Barber of Farmersville, Texas, also died, according to FOX4.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday as two planes were approaching the small Aero County Airport, which is about 35 miles north of Dallas. Witnesses told FOX4 one plane clipped the tail of the other, sending both to the ground. One fell into a storage facility, and the other landed in the middle of a busy road. No one on the ground was hurt.

Both planes were flying under visual flight rules and were not in contact with air traffic control.

Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.