COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — 2017 is a time for new beginnings and one family is doing just that, but in possibly the most important way by welcoming a baby into the world.

Evelyn Gloria Baltazar.

“Sleeping beauty,” said Brittany Baltazar.

Brittany and her husband Miguel were at a dinner party with friends when the contractions kicked in.

“I said, ‘oh oh,’ and everyone around me said, ‘no, I think you should just rest. Sit down. drink some water,’ I was like, ‘nope. We gotta go,'” said Brittany.

It was six weeks before her due date.

“I was in fear that she was going to have complications with her breathing, her heart, her lungs,” said Brittany.

At four pounds and ten ounces, “she has no health complications and she’s a strong little fighter like her mom,” said Brittany.

This is the Baltazar’s fourth child and their first girl, so they wanted to name her something special.

“We wanted to find a name that’s uncommon and I don’t know anybody with the name Evelyn, so I think we succeeded,” said Brittany.

You know who else succeeded?

Baby Evelyn by making sure she was the first baby born in 2017.

“We never imagined in a million years we would have a baby on New Year ’s Day, let alone the first one in Colorado Springs,” said Brittany.

While it’s a big deal for Brittany and Miguel, it’s something Evelyn will be able to cherish for her entire life.

“Very special for her. Definitely a once in a life time story,” said Brittany.

Doctors tell the Baltazars that preemie babies have to stay in the hospital in the NICU until the original due date, which would be around Valentine ’s Day for Evelyn, but she might get to go home sooner depending on how she does.