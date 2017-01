Related Coverage Woman fatally stabbed near Colorado State Capitol

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police in Fountain are investigating after they say a father stabs his son at a KOA Campground on New Year’s Eve.

The Fountain Police Department said at 11:00 p.m. officers were called to a disturbance at the campground located in the 8100 block of Bandley Drive in Fountain.

When they arrived, officers found several people outside one of the campground cabins. After some investigation, police learned a fight had broken out between a father and son who were visiting from Florida.

During the fight, 52-year-old Ovidio Lopez Jr. allegedly stabbed his son, 27-year-old Ovido Lopez, III. The son was transported to Memorial Hospital. There is still no word on his condition.

Ovidio Lopez Jr. was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Justice Center on the charge of First Degree Assault.