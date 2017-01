COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The party started about 12 hours early Saturday at the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum’s Noon Years Eve celebration at the Colorado Springs Event Center.

The event featured a countdown and ball drop, just like the one in Times Square.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum.

“All the money today is going to benefit the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum,” director of outreach and education Erica Bettross said. “If you haven’t heard, we have really big dreams for 2017, and our 2017 New Year’s resolution is to finally build a children’s museum right here in the Pikes Peak region.”

Bettross said they hope to raise about $500,000, so the museum can open by October or November.