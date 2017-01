COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New Year’s Eve marked the last day of Kwanzaa. Colorado Springs residents took part in the celebration of African culture at the Hillside Community Center Saturday afternoon.

Kwanzaa started in 1968 to unify people and allow them to experience traditional African heritage through food, music, and companionship.

“Kwanzaa is a seven-day event,” Claudie Cleveland said. “It starts right after Christmas and goes until the first of the year. How it’s celebrated, pretty much just like this as far as a communal setting. Some people do it in their homes, but this one, like I stated, is communal, where everybody in the community, doesn’t matter what the background is, can come and celebrate.”