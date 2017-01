COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — We know it can be really easy to focus on the negative things that happened in 2016, but where’s the fun in that?

On New Years Eve FOX21’s Kody Fisher set out to find out what went right in your 2016.

All it took was a simple sign for people to open up.

For the Adams their answer was easy.

“I think that was probably the highlight of it. Being married for a year,” said Dalton and Rebecca Adams.

For Ed Schade it’s his health that brought joy in 2016.

“I got two new knees, so going from being kinda sore every time i went for a walk to doin pretty good,” said Schade.

We wanted to know why people can’t always see the positive.

“I think that’s just what people do now adays. They just find the negative in stuff and not enough people find the positive or look for the positive in everything,” said Dalton Adams.

“I think that’s going to be every day. You’re going to see negative things happening all the time. You just have to focus on the good things,” said Chrissy Goodwin.

“It makes you happier to stay positive. If you dwell on all the bad stuff that happened in life then you’re not going to get through with a good attitude. You might as well just stay positive about it,” said Rebecca Adams.

With that mentality in mind, Fisher asked people to predict 2017 in three words.

“Economically looking up,” said Schade.

“It’s gonna be awesome,” said Rebecca Adams.

“Another exciting year,” said Goodwin.