FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are looking for the people who stole a woman’s car while she was pumping gas at a Fountain Kum & Go Wednesday evening.

The carjacking happened around 5 p.m. at the Kum & Go on Fountain Mesa Road. Police said the victim was at the pumps fueling her car when she saw a man jump into the driver’s seat and start the car. The victim got into a struggle with the suspect and was dragged a short distance as the suspect drove away with her car.

Police found the victim’s car in the area of Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive on Friday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white man between 25 and 32 years old. He is 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a possible tattoo in the neck area. He was wearing dark clothing.

Police are also looking for two other people who were involved: a younger Hispanic or white woman, and the person who was driving the suspect vehicle. No description of the driver is available.

Surveillance photos of the man, the woman, and the suspect vehicle are available above.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Fountain police at 719-382-4261.