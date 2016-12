EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were arrested after a long standoff in northern El Paso County Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said around 8:15 a.m., they were called to a property on Highway 83 near Best Road to investigate a trespassing incident. The manager of the property told deputies an unoccupied car was parked against one of the property gates, blocking the entrance. He also told deputies there was a white trailer on the property that wasn’t supposed to be there.

Deputies approached the trailer and told the people inside to come out. After several minutes, 42-year-old Cindy Kibel came out and was taken into custody.

Kibel, who was drunk, initially told deputies there was no one else in the trailer, but eventually told them her boyfriend, 31-year-old Justin Determan, was inside. Kibel told deputies that Determan used meth and heroin.

Deputies told Determan to come out of the trailer, but he refused. He eventually surrendered after a long standoff with SWAT units.

Determen was jailed on an outstanding felony warrant, along with new charges of second-degree burglary and refusal to leave premises upon request of a peace officer.

Kibel was jailed on two outstanding felony warrants, along with a new charge of second-degree burglary.