COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she lied about her identity and told officers she swallowed a baggie of narcotics during a shoplifting investigation Thursday, according to police.

Police said around 10:30 a.m., they were called to the Hobby Lobby on South Eighth Street to investigate a shoplifting. When officers arrived, they detained one suspect, who told them she had ingested a baggie of unknown narcotics. The suspect was taken to the hospital, where officers learned she had lied about her identity. Officers learned the suspect, Lavena Ortiz, had seven warrants out for her arrest.

Ortiz is facing charges for forgery, theft, identity theft, drug possession, and criminal impersonation, along with the previous warrants.