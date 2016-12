COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck while jaywalking across Palmer Park Boulevard Thursday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Palmer Park Boulevard just west of Peterson Road. The pedestrian, 62-year-old Walter Wienecke of Colorado Springs, was walking southbound when he was hit by a Ford F-150 that was headed westbound.

Troopers said Wienecke was wearing dark clothing in a dimly-lit area and was not in a crosswalk. Troopers suspect he was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Troopers said he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.