PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Pueblo West Walmart Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the store on North McCulloch Boulevard. The victim, a 57-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the man was hit by a Nissan Altima that was speeding from the south end of the parking lot to the front of the store. After the crash, the driver continued through the lot, running several stop signs and nearly hitting other pedestrians.

Deputies tracked the car to a home on Pueblo’s east side. While they were investigating, the driver, 22-year-old Dustin Dicara, called the sheriff’s office to confess, according to deputies. When deputies went to Dicara’s home to arrest him, they found the damaged Nissan parked outside.

Dicara is charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident.