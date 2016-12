COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is the only organization solely committed to preserving the history of the Pikes Peak region.

The museum is opening a new exhibit in January called The Story of Us. It’s an A to Z study of the history of Colorado Springs, telling some of the lesser-known stories of the region.

The exhibit will include a new high-tech interactive component that will allow people to explore Colorado Springs’ history on a street-by-street basis.

“The idea is you can find where your home is in Colorado Springs and find the stories that are near you, or perhaps you can find stories that are along your route to school or along your route to work,” museum director Matt Mayberry said. “It’s really intended to be very self-directed, which is a little bit different way of thinking about interactive programs in a museum setting.”

The exhibit opens to the public on January 14. It will also be available online and in school classrooms.

