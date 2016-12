PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding eight wanted fugitives.

The police department said they have arrested 59 of the 77 fugitives highlighted in the weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up since March of this year. Eighteen of the suspects are still wanted. Police are featuring eight of them in this week’s roundup.

Bernie Barela, 31, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 138 lbs., having brown eyes, short black hair with a mustache and goatee. Barela has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs with no bond which includes two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Ashley Sapeda, 30, was featured May 6, 2016. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5’01”, 110 lbs. with brown eyes and long brown hair. Sapeda is wanted for Contempt of Court on Possession of a Controlled Substance with a bond of $5,000.

Shannon Lucero, 39, was previously featured on April 29th and has returned to the Safe Streets wanted program. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 160 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and a beard. Lucero has four felony warrants for Failure to Comply which includes the following charges: Criminal Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Vehicular Eluding, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing A Peace Officer, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Impersonating a Peace Officer. His total bond amount is $34,900.

Emilio Hall, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’7”, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hall has two warrants; both are for Failure to Appear on the charge of Assault. His total bond amount is $15,000.

Robert Tenorio, 32, was previously featured on May 13th and subsequently arrested. He is once again being sought. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Tenorio has a felony warrant for Traffic Offenses which includes Vehicular Eluding. He has a second felony warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. His total bond amount is $50,000.

Michael Gonzales, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 200 pounds with black hair, hazel eyes and a mustache. Gonzales has a felony no bond warrant for Parole Violation on the charge of Assault.

Jeffery Pino, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 192 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, mustache and goatee. Pino has a felony no bond warrant for Failure to Comply and a $50,000 cash only bond for Failure to Appear which includes the charges of: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Vehicular Eluding, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Habitual Criminal.

Jordan Aldaz, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Aldaz has a $25,000 bond on a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Weapon Possession by a Previous Offender.

The other 10 fugitives who are still wanted are Humberto Pacheco, 28,, Clinton Jordan, 35, Antonio Ramirez, 27, John Hacke, 33, Joshua Fenderbosch, 33, Dakotah Boyes, 22, Mario Valdez, 33, Christopher Betz, 37, Maurio Genova, 30, and Bernard Gonzales, 50.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.