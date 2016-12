COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer was justified in shooting a burglary suspect who led police on a chase in September, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The office made the ruling Thursday. The incident happened September 16 on Lazy R Lane, which is in the area of Constitution Avenue and Oro Blanco Drive. Police went to the area to arrest Christoper Liles, who was wanted for several burglaries in Palmer Lake and an aggravated assault in New Mexico. Liles led police on a chase and eventually broke into a home with people inside. When officers surrounded the home, Liles stole the keys to the victims’ car, which was parked in the garage. Liles started the car and drove it through the garage door, where officers were waiting, according to investigators.

Fearing that Lies would either try to escape or would go back inside the home and create a hostage situation, Officer Jake Skifstad shot Liles twice in the upper body.

After Liles recovered from his injuries, he was jailed on several charges. He is set to appear in court on January 3.