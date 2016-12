COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa and Undersheriff Paula Presley are facing several felony charges.

Both are indicted; accused of coercing a woman to recant her story that a deputy punched her in a domestic dispute.

Maketa is also charged with threatening to end a multi-million dollar contract with the jail health care provider unless the company fired an employee.

Now, he’s suing several county administrations for up to 10 million dollars.

To this day it remains the most destructive wildfire in Colorado’s History.

In the summer of 2013, the Black Forest Fire burned 14,280 acres and destroyed 489 homes.

The fire also killed 2 people.

The cost to fight the fire was $9.23 million dollars; losses from the fire exceeding $420 million dollars.

Through a FOX21 investigation in 2016 a former El Paso County Sheriff’s Detective shared a theory of how the fire started.

It could all go back to an irresponsible home owner burning old cabinets in their fire place.

Speaking of fires, the Beulah Hill fire burned 8 homes and nearly 5,200 acres just outside of Pueblo in early October.

A Thunderbird crashed in a field in the south east part of Colorado Springs just after its performance at the air force academy graduation.

The cause has been determined as a throttle malfunction.

We were breezing through July when a massive hail storm blew through town causing over $300 million in damages, with nearly 85,000 insurance claims.

Colorado was once again a hot state to be in for Presidential candidates with both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton making several stops in our area, but for the 3rd state election Colorado went blue on Election Day.

Last, but certainly not least.

The broncos brought home their 3rd championship in team history.

Von Miller won MVP and Peyton Manning went out on top as he retired a few weeks later.