Related Coverage Fremont County deputies looking for suspects who stole truck, ran over dog

PENROSE, Colo. — Deputies have identified two men accused of stealing a man’s truck and hitting and killing his dog as they sped away last month.

It happened November 21 on Fremont County Road 112 near Penrose. Deputies said the victim, a 65-year-old man, was forcibly carjacked by two men. The victim tried to fight, but the suspects got into his truck and drove off, running over and killing the man’s dog.

Deputies recovered the truck after it was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pueblo.

The suspects have been identified as Jonathan Madrid and Gerald Rodriguez, both of Pueblo. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Fremont County Crimestoppers at 719-275-STOP (7867).