PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a truck that was parked at a rest stop on Interstate 25 Wednesday morning has been arrested in New Mexico.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said the carjacking happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Pinon Rest Area between Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a Toyota RAV4, according to the sheriff’s office. The SUV was running, but the doors were locked. The driver was in the rest area building.

The suspect, 22-year-old Juan Carlos Villalobos Macias of Aurora, parked a truck at the rest area, got out, and approached the victim with a gun in his hand. He pointed the gun at her, then pulled it back and fired a shot in another direction. Macias then broke the driver’s side window and got in, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman got out and ran toward the building. Macias headed southbound on Interstate 25.

Deputies said Macias left the truck at the rest area. They traced it to a woman in Aurora, who told them her son sometimes drove it but she didn’t know where it was or where he was.

About four hours later, New Mexico state police found the stolen SUV near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Macias was arrested and remains in custody there.