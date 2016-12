PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A Pueblo County man accused of threatening his wife with a gun was arrested early Thursday morning after an hours-long search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said on Wednesday evening, they got a call about an incident at a home on Hillside Road in Vineland. The victim told deputies she was talking on the phone when the suspect, 62-year-old Thomas Tuckey, came into the room with a rifle, loaded it, made threatening statements to her, and left the room. The victim ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

When deputies arrived, Tuckey had left the home. They searched for several hours, but could not find him. Around 4 a.m. Thursday, they learned he had gone back home. Deputies spotted him driving near his home and pulled him over. He is charged with felony menacing, domestic violence, and DUI.