COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist has died from injuries he sustained in a crash on Friday, according to police.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on northbound Union Boulevard at Uintah Street. Police said the motorcyclist was speeding when he collided with a car he was trying to pass.

The motorcycle driver and passenger were both hospitalized. The driver, 53-year-old Raymond Sorenson of Colorado Springs, died of his injuries on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Sorenon was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the 33rd traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 29.