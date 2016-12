ELLICOTT, Colo. — A man was killed in a two-car crash near Ellicott Thursday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Ellicott Highway and Sanborn Road. Troopers said it involved a Volkswagen Beetle and a Chevrolet Silverado.

A 46-year-old man was killed in the crash. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital. The victims’ names have not been released.