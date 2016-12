COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with two shootings that happened almost a year ago in Colorado Springs.

The first shooting happened January 1 at a house party in El Paso County. One person was shot in the leg and survived. The second shooting happened the next day outside an entrance to the Citadel Mall. Police said shots were fired from a moving car into a small crowd. Three people were hit. They all survived.

Police identified the suspect in both shootings as Gerard Allison. An attempted murder warrant was issued for Allison on March 15. This month, he was arrested in Michigan on the warrant.