COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Planning on driving i-70 to go skiing this winter?

If it’s snowing and the roads are bad there are some important rules you need to know.

Otherwise you could get hit with a $650 fine.

When CDOT notices that cars are starting to lose traction on the roads a code 15 is put into effect.

That means all 2-wheel drive cars need snow tires or chains and all 4-wheel drive cars need tires with enough tread.

If you don’t have those things and you cause an accident, or slide off the road state troopers will write you a ticket.

Speaking with skiers and snowboarders who travel I-70 a lot, many of them don’t even know about this.

Ben miller is an avid snowboarder.

He goes a couple weekends a month.

When it’s snowing, I-70 can be challenging.

“The farther you go into the mountains it just gets really, really bad,” said Miller.

The amount of people on the roads at those times doesn’t help matters either.

“That’s when people like to go snowboarding and skiing. When there is a lot of fresh powder,” said Miller.

If someone doesn’t have the right tires a pile up can easily happen.

That’s why you need snow tires or chains if you have a 2-wheel drive, and or, have 4-wheel drive, but even that may not be enough.

“No tires, no chains, whatever the case may be, are going to be the same as cautious driving. Slowing down in inclement weather and using the proper common sense,” said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

That’s exactly what Ben does; drive slower to be safe, but he’s still taking a risk in his mustang.

“I guess it’s just a chance I’m taking. Probably should look into investing in some chains,” said Miller.