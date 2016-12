COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Christmas is over, and it’s time to take down those decorations. If you have a real tree, here’s how to recycle it in El Paso and Pueblo counties.

Before you recycle your tree, be sure to remove all decorations, wires, tree stands, and nails.

El Paso County

December 30, December 31, January 7, and January 8

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Six collection sites: New Santa Fe Trailhead at Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway Rock Island Trailhead at the southwest corner of Woodmen Road and McLaughlin Road Cottonwood Creek Park at Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive Sky Sox Stadium at Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard Rock Ledge Rnach at Gateway Road and 30th Street Memorial Park at Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard

Additional collection site: Rocky Top Resources will accept trees from December 27 to 30 and January 3 to 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. They’re located at 1755 East Las Vegas Street.

Suggested donation of $5 to benefit El Pomar Youth Sports.

Visit treecyclecos.org or call 719-520-7871 for more information.

or call 719-520-7871 for more information. Free mulch available at all locations while supplies last. Bring your own tools and containers.

Pueblo County

Monday through Saturday from January 4 until January 14

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

Vision Recycled Aggregate at 195 Vision Lane

Free, but donations accepted

Call 719-543-9901 for more information

Free mulch available after 12 p.m. January 16.