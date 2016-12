COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Shift Thrift Store is just like your average thrift store, but with a twist.

The store has been open on South Tejon Street for about a year and a half. When people bring in their used clothes and household items, they donate on behalf of one of eight different charities in the Pikes Peak region. Each item’s tag has the organization’s name printed near the price. When the item gets bought, a percentage of the proceeds goes to the nonprofit.

“It’s critical to the health of our community,” Mike Mazzola said. “If you look at the charities we support, we have the Trails and Open Space Coalition, Rocky Mountain Field Institute, Kids on Bikes, Blue Star Recyclers. These are wonderful organizations that do great things for the community.”

Right now, Shift is in a small space inside Mountain Equipment Recyclers. Mike said Give! donations will go toward expanding services and finding a bigger building.

